Wendy Williams Breaks Down In Tears While Talking About ‘Prison-Like’ Conservatorship

Over the past few years, we’ve heard many sides of the story about Wendy Williams’ conservatorship, but the media legend has finally decided to tell her side. In a recent Breakfast Club interview, the former TV personality broke down in tears while sharing the details of her current reality.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said. “I am definitely isolated. To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea,” she added.

The former talk show host is currently in a facility in New York alongside elderly patients and has no access to her phone or laptop.

She continued, “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.” Williams also doesn’t have the freedom to leave or have visitors, which means she can’t do mundane things like take a walk or go and visit family.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able to see my dad on his 94th birthday,” she continued while breaking into tears. “The day after that is not promised.”

Williams called her current predicament “emotional abuse” referring to the guardianship she’s been in since May 2022.

When narrating her daily activities, Williams said, “I keep the door closed, I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

During the interview, the mother of one explained she doesn’t have access to her money and is unable to find comfort in her pets as they’ve been taken away from her.

“I have $15,” Williams said. Before adding that her cats are “gone” despite her “wanting them with” her.

Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, called the TV mogul “cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated” in October 2024.

Despite her current circumstances, the proud mother was able to make a rare public appearance last month to attend her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s graduation in Florida.

We’re praying Williams gets the freedom she’s seeking and her health continues to improve.