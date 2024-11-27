Wendy Williams Deemed ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ Amid Dementia Battle, According To Her Guardian

Getty

Unfortunately, the health of legendary host Wendy Williams hasn’t progressed, according to her guardian.

Nine months after Williams’ diagnoses with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, a new legal filing confirms her health has declined more so. Her previous diagnosis impacted Williams’ communication abilities and cognitive functions and has created challenges in her daily life.

According to a legal filing obtained by TMZ, Williams’ guardian says that she “has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.” According to the outlet, the filing is part of ongoing litigation between her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and the Where Is Wendy Williams? Lifetime documentary.

This update comes three months after Wendy made her first public appearance over a year after she took some much-needed time away from the spotlight following the end of her show in 2022.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy,” her team noted in the Feb. 22 press release, “but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

“Unfortunately,” the statement continued, “many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”

Her care team assured the public that she was receiving proper care. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” they concluded. “She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

We’re praying for Williams and her family during this difficult time.