Health Matters: Here's What You Need To Know About Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Getty

November is National Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness Month.

It’s time to raise awareness about lung disease within our communities. By understanding the causes, reducing our risk factors, and proactively seeking available treatments, we can work to improve COPD care and bridge the healthcare gap—not just in November but every month.

In honor of the health condition, we wanted to share awareness and shed light on what Black communities need to know. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, is a severe lung condition that affects over 14 million adults in the United States, with women being particularly vulnerable. Dr. Chidinma Chima-Melton, a board-certified Pulmonologist, shares, “Shockingly, many people don’t even realize they have it. Black women and men often experience more severe symptoms and are more likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease compared to other groups.”

Additionally, Dr. Chima-Melton breaks down the common symptoms of COPD, its causes, treatments, and how to lower your risk below.

Common Symptoms of COPD:

Chronic cough (lasting more than eight weeks, often with mucus)

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Why Black Communities Are Hit Harder, according to Dr. Chima-Melton:

Several reasons explain why COPD is often more severe in Black communities:

Environmental Risks: Some communities of color are located in areas with poor air quality, such as cities with heavy traffic or industrial pollution and some agricultural regions with many airborne chemicals.

Healthcare Access: There are fewer lung specialists (pulmonologists) in Black neighborhoods, making it harder for people to get the care they need. Additionally, healthcare disparities mean many Black patients receive a COPD diagnosis later or may have less access to insurance-covered treatments like inhalers.

Education and Management: There aren’t enough resources and programs focused on educating Black communities about COPD and how to manage it, worsening the disease’s impact.

What Is COPD? COPD includes two central lung diseases: emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Emphysema damages the air sacs in the lungs, making it hard to get oxygen into your bloodstream.

Chronic bronchitis leads to ongoing airway inflammation, causing constant mucus production and a persistent cough.

Doctors diagnose COPD with lung function tests and imaging like chest CT scans. While there’s no cure, treatments like inhalers (which open up the airways or reduce inflammation) can help slow the disease down and make symptoms more manageable.

What Causes COPD?

The leading cause of COPD is smoking, and the tobacco industry has historically targeted Black communities with certain cigarette brands. However, genetic factors, like alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, can also lead to COPD, even in non-smokers. This genetic form is rare but treatable if caught early, making early diagnosis crucial.

As the disease progresses, people with COPD may need supplemental oxygen. Severe cases can be life-threatening and significantly impact the quality of life.

New Advances in Treatment:

In the past, treatments for COPD flares included inhalers, steroids, and antibiotics. Recently, the FDA approved new injectable medications called biologics. These biologics help reduce the frequency of COPD flare-ups, which is crucial because flare-ups can cause rapid lung function decline and worsen breathing problems. By reducing these flares, patients can maintain a better quality of life.

I wouldn’t say that Black women are necessarily more predisposed to COPD, but certain risk factors are unique to women, and especially to Black women.

Why COPD Affects Women Differently:

Women may be more vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco smoke, experiencing a faster decline in lung function compared to men when they smoke. Among non-smokers with COPD, women make up the majority, showing a higher sensitivity to causes of the disease unrelated to tobacco, such as environmental pollutants and secondhand smoke.

The exact reasons for these gender differences aren’t completely understood. However, one explanation is that women have smaller lungs than men, which might lead to greater exposure to harmful substances from the same amount of cigarette smoke. Additionally, Black women are more likely to smoke menthol cigarettes, which are not only more damaging but also more addictive. Research shows that 84.9% of Black women who smoked in the past 30 days chose menthol cigarettes. Hormonal differences and genetic factors may also play a role in increasing women’s risk of developing COPD.

How to Lower Your Risk: If you have COPD or are at risk, here are some steps to protect your lungs.

Quit Smoking: This is the most important thing you can do. Smoking is the top risk factor you can control.

Get Vaccinated: Vaccines for pneumonia, flu, RSV, and COVID-19 can prevent respiratory infections that trigger dangerous COPD flare-ups.

Stick to Your Treatment Plan: Take your medications, use oxygen if prescribed, and consider pulmonary rehabilitation. Pulmonary rehab includes exercises and education to help people with lung disease feel better and live longer.