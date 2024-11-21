Health Matters: WNBA Star Napheesa Collier On Her Commitment To Women’s Reproductive Health

Minnesota Lynx

Not only is Napheesa Collier a WNBA superstar for the Minnesota Lynx and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, but she’s also a mother to her daughter, Mila, and an advocate for women’s reproductive health rights.

Recently, she decided to partner with Opill®—the first and only daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the United States. This landmark development represents a significant step forward in women’s healthcare, providing a convenient and accessible option for contraception. With Opill, women no longer need to visit healthcare providers for a prescription, making it easier than ever to take control of their reproductive health.

The collaboration builds on Opill’s® multi-year partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). “One of the reasons Opill® partnered with the WNBA is because the players are so passionate about using their platform to champion causes they believe in,” said Leila Bahbah, Perrigo U.S. Women’s Health Brand Lead. “Napheesa exudes that passion, and together we plan to educate and empower people to take charge of their reproductive health.”

Collier advocates for women and says she’s ready for the conversations, even if they’re difficult. “I just really believe in everything that they’re doing at Opill®. I think it’s important to talk to people who can get pregnant and women about their options when it comes to reproductive health and contraception,” Collier tells ESSENCE.

She continues, “I want people to know that if they wish to have birth control, there’s a great option in Opill®. It’s the first over-the-counter, FDA-approved one. It’s affordable, it’s accessible. You don’t need a prescription to get it. And I think in today’s climate, that’s a crucial thing.”

Collier notes that she’s making a point to go on tour during the off-season to different colleges to talk to students about their reproductive freedoms. “Having the conversation around that is essential to remove the stigma because it shouldn’t be considered an embarrassing topic or something you shouldn’t discuss openly. My mom was a nurse, so talking about that in our household was ordinary, and I want to bring that to other people too, so I’m excited about that,” she says.



And with this current political climate, many women with daughters are concerned for their future and their reproductive health. Collier, included. “Especially because I’m a mother of a young girl, it’s just essential for me to be able to raise her in a climate where she knows what her reproductive rights and health are, that she has access to affordable health care and contraception if she wants it, and that she’s able to ask me these questions and have open conversations.”

Collier continues, “It comes back to education. Again, I think it’s harmful that we are not able to have open conversations about birth control and other things that are deemed usually taboo topics. I think it’s harmful. I think it causes a lot of damage to women. It hurts. It hurts our society. Being able to talk about these things and having women learn about their rights and bodies creates a safer and healthier society.”