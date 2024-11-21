Halle Berry’s Partner Van Hunt Is Testifying In Her Ongoing Custody Battle

Getty

Co-parenting has been everything but smooth sailing for actress Halle Berry and her ex partner Olivier Martinez. The two have been in and out of court about various issues related to their son Maceo, 11. The actress requested for full custody of their son on grounds that his “turbulent and detrimental behavior” is negatively affecting their child.

Berry’s current partner, Van Hunt, plans to testify in the court case and discuss the past couple’s co-parenting relationship. More specifically, he will discuss his “efforts to promote coparenting between the parties, and his observations regarding [Halle’s] efforts to coparent with [Olivier].” Hunt won’t be taking the stand alone, Berry will also be defending her stance.

Martinez also plans to bring a witness forward—a former employee who worked for the Bruised actress for 20 years up until 2024. The former employee will discuss “observations of Maceo in [Halle’s] care and Maceo’s interactions with [Halle], as well as her interactions and communications with [Halle] as it relates to the minor child, this [divorce] and custody proceeding.”

In past official court documents, the 58-year-old claimed Martinez has been contentious for years.

“Because of Respondent’s opposition to any interventions whatsoever for years and because of Respondent’s prioritizing soccer activities over Maceo’s educational and psychological well-being, Maceo’s educational and behavioral challenges worsened, and he continued to fall further behind in school,” the document stated.

Berry and Martinez got a divorce in 2015 but didn’t finalize their divorce until 2023. They currently share joint legal and physical custody of Maceo. The Oscar winner was ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support and an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million to cover 100 percent of private school and extracurricular fees, as well as all health expenses.

Custody battles can be mentally, financially, and emotionally draining so it’s encouraging to see Hunt support the actress through hers. The couple have been dating since 2020 and in September, she referred to him as ‘the one.’