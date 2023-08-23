Eight Years Later, Halle Berry Is Officially Divorced From Olivier Martinez And Has To Pay Child Support — Again

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Halle Berry moved on from Olivier Martinez years ago, but their divorce has just been finalized. As part of that, the Oscar winner has been ordered to pay him $8,000 a month in child support. It doesn’t end there as the Catwoman star must also hand over an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million, cover 100 percent of private school and extracurricular fees, as well as all health expenses. This is required despite there being a prenup in place.

A glimmer of light is that the former couple have joint legal and physical custody of their son Maceo and the child, who will be 10 this fall, will also attend individual and family counseling. While Halle and her daughter, Nahla, 15, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey, can be present during the family sessions, her current boyfriend, Van Hunt, isn’t permitted to attend.

This divorce has been happening since 2015 when Berry and Martinez split. The two met in Cape Town, South Africa on the set of their film Dark Tide in 2010, were engaged by 2012, and got married in 2013. They allegedly split due to Berry’s hectic work schedule, clashing personalities, and him not being happy in LA.

Berry hasn’t had much luck when it comes to exes and child support–she also had to pay Aubry for their daughter Nahla. They had a decade-long child support battle that ended with the 57-year-old reducing her payments from $16,000 to $8,000 a month. She never married Aubry but they met in 2005 and split in 2010.

Halle has seemingly found love again with musician Van Hunt and they’ve been at this love thing since 2020. In 2021, the actress told Women’s Health, “I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist.”

Despite the outcomes of her past relationships, which have been financially costly, she’s found love with Van Hunt in addition to great insight on relationships. When someone took to her Instagram page to say she can’t “keep a man,” she replied, “Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz..I don’t.”

She also shared this advice based on her experiences, letting it be known she’s never giving up on love. “I’m all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”