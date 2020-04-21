Halle Berry Shares Her Secret To Ageless Skin And It’s Surprisingly Affordable

Photo: Getty

We can only speculate how most celebrities manage to keep their skin looking forever young. Halle Berry, however, is one of the few who shares her beauty secrets and for that, we’re forever grateful.

In her latest Instagram post, the 53-year-old known for her superior acting prowess and ageless beauty, divulged one of her favorite treatments for brightening and tightening her skin.

Considering her star status, you may be inclined to believe it’s some kind of expensive procedure, but it’s actually a DIY face mask that includes “ingredients a lot of you will have in your kitchen,” said Berry.

The recipe calls for brewed greened tea, turmeric powder, lemon juice and plain yogurt. “This potion brightens, tightens, reduces fine lines, and enhances that natural glow,” she added.

The Cat Woman star even walked us through the process of creating the magical mix on her official Instagram page for her workout brand, Respin.

After mixing the ingredients together, you apply a generous coat of the face mask and leave it on for 3 minutes before applying another layer. And then you wait 10 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

