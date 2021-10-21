Halle Berry On Falling In Love With Van Hunt: ‘The Right One Finally Showed Up’

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

If there was ever any doubt that Halle Berry believes she’s found “the one” in her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt, she’s setting the record straight.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in LA earlier this week, she was asked about him and why she loves the crooner. She kept her response short but poignant, having this to say.

“I mean because it’s my time. It was finally my time and the right one finally showed up.”

As for Van Hunt, in a prior conversation with ET, he opened up about their relationship, saying she’s his muse “in more ways than I can even tell you right now.”

“I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that,” he said. “I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life. And it’s probably the only time it’ll be said because I don’t talk about the personal things in my life or the people in my life, but there are things I want the world to know.”

Berry has been very open about her admiration of her beau ever since she went public with their relationship in September of 2020. During his birthday in March, she wrote, “A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won’t let her. Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!”

Since going Instagram official last summer, it’s been a slew of sweet photos together, a red carpet here and there and encouraging messages from Berry about never giving up on love.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” she wrote last Valentine’s Day. “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!”

Prior to this relationship, Berry had married to Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares Maceo, 8. She also had a long-term relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, whom she shares daughter Nahla, 13, with. She was marred to Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005 and before that, was married to former baseball star David Justice from 1993 to 1997.

Check out a few of our favorite snaps of Berry with her “right one” below: