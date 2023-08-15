Where Did The Time Go? Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 15, Towers Over Her As Oscar Winner Celebrates 57th Birthday

Another year, another 365 days of being the ultimate baddie.

Halle Berry turned 57 on Monday, August 14, and to celebrate, she partook in all the Barbiecore madness. She dressed up in all pink and checked out The World of Barbie space in Santa Monica with her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt, and her daughter, Nahla, 15. The teen showed her Barbie fandom in her own fun pink dress, but paired them with stacked pink mules and a dark maroon bob. As for Berry, she accessorized with pink cowgirl boots covered in glitter and a rainbow heart-shaped bag, while her beau wore a pink shirt and edgy pink teddy bear backpack for the outing.

The trio looked like they had a ball, but we were stuck on the fact that Nahla is just a few years shy of 18 and heels or not, giving her mom a run for her money on height. Even the Oscar winner had to say something about it.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!” she wrote on Instagram in a caption accompanying the images. “I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you ! And….I highly recommend it.”

Never forget that Nahla’s father, Gabriel Aubry, was a model, so the height could be coming from him.

Wherever it originates, it’s always nice when Berry gives her fans a peek at her children, including her son Maceo, who will turn 10 this year. It’s been very important to the star to protect her kids’ privacy and sense of normalcy, no matter her level of fame. She is one of the Hollywood heavyweights who worked to help bring about a law protecting children from intrusive paparazzi.

“My daughter doesn’t want to go to school because she knows ‘the men’ are watching for her,” she testified while advocating for the law in 2013. “They jump out of the bushes and from behind cars and who knows where else, besieging these children just to get a photo.”

She added, “I have to yell, ‘She’s a child. Leave my child alone. Leave my child alone.’ We get into the car, and my daughter is now sobbing, and she says to me, ‘Are they going to kill us? Are they going to kill us?'”

SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic

She said that effort was very important to her, and it has allowed her daughter to grow up without the heavy pap presence she experienced as a little girl. “I fought really hard to protect their privacy,” she said in 2019. “I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs. And also, it’s a safety issue. I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet.”

So instead of “plastering,” she picks and chooses when she would like to share a peek at her kids, just like she briefly did earlier this year when Nahla turned 15.

It’s great to know that offline, she can move through the world unbothered, allowing her to take her mom out to The World of Barbie so she can celebrate her in a really sweet, really pink way. Love to see it!