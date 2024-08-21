Halle Berry Requests Sole Legal Custody Of Her Son Maceo, Accusing Her Ex Of 'Turbulent And Detrimental Behavior'

Getty

Actress Halle Berry is seeking sole custody of her son, Maceo, 10. The former couple currently has joint physical and legal custody of their son.

Berry wants sole custody because she claims her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, has “turbulent and detrimental behavior” that is negatively impacting their son. In new legal documents filed, the Swordfish actress says that Martinez is overlooking their son’s behavioral and learning challenges because he prioritizes soccer over school. In the recent filings, the actress also says she “fought for tutoring, an educational assessment, and finding an environment suitable to Maceo’s needs.” However, according to the court documents, Martinez refuses to hire a tutor because it conflicts with soccer practice.

“Because of Respondent’s opposition to any interventions whatsoever for years and because of Respondent’s prioritizing soccer activities over Maceo’s educational and psychological well-being, Maceo’s educational and behavioral challenges worsened, and he continued to fall further behind in school,” the document states.

The actress and Martinez separated in 2015 after two years of marriage. However, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2023, after eight years. They have had a contentious relationship, engaging in long, drawn-out legal battles over their son. The Oscar winner was ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support and an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million to cover 100 percent of private school and extracurricular fees, as well as all health expenses.

In recent filings, the B.A.P.S actress also accuses her ex-husband of trying to pit their son against her by sharing private disputes with him.

The 58-year-old claimed Maceo would “act out” toward her after “longer periods of custody” with Martinez and that her son would “repeat disputes” that the former couple had in private. She also claims Martinez claimed Maceo was “old enough to make his own decisions.”

Martinez and Berry met while she was filming the adventure drama “Dark Tide” in 2010, and by 2012, they were engaged.

In addition to Maceo, Halle has a daughter, Nahla, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey. We’re hoping the former couple can resolve their custody issues so their son can get the support he needs to thrive.