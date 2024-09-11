Halle Berry Says Van Hunt Was The First Man To Make Her Fall ‘Madly In Love’ Before Having Sex

Getty

Halle Berry seems to have found ‘the one’ in her current boyfriend and musician Van Hunt. The actress has been dating Hunt since 2020 and she opened up about their relationship in a cover story interview with Marie Claire. The actress discussed the genesis of their relationship and why she believes Van is the one.

“It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex,” Berry, 58, told the publication.

“That has never happened to me, ever. Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical,” she added.

Berry, the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, said that when she became clear about who she was, she met Hunt through a longtime friend.

“I created my career. I was intentional about that,” she said. “But I had never been that intentional with my relationships. I was loosey goosey with that.”

Berry continued: “You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you. … The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother.’ ”

Of navigating their relationship, Berry said that it “took me a minute to get it right,” but “the nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person.”

The couple met during COVID-19 and bonded virtually over the phone for four months. During an interview with AARP, Berry said she fell in love with Van’s ‘mind and conversation.’

The actress has kissed a few frogs and had several public breakups that included custody battles. The Catwoman actress was formerly married to David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez. She also dated Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares a daughter, Nahla Ariela. Her son, Maceo-Robert was conceived with Martinez and she’s currently seeking sole custody of him.

In the interview, Berry also shared her thoughts on being 58.

“Age is just a number that they stick on us at birth,” she said. “As women, we get defined by it way more than men do and sometimes it can debilitate us.”

Halle also feels she’s “arrived at this place feeling better and stronger than I did when I was in my 20s. I feel like I’m now at the pinnacle.”

We love to see a queen loved correctly! Wishing this couple abundant love.