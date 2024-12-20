Wendy Williams Was In Tears At Her Son's College Graduation

Getty

Wendy Williams has been elusive for the past few years, but she made a rare public appearance at her son’s graduation. Kevin Hunter Jr., 24, graduated from Florida International University on December 19, and of course, the former TV show host was there to support her only child. She was also accompanied by her father, Thomas Williams Sr., 93, and her sister, Wanda Finnie.

In an image of Williams at the event, she is seated in a motorized scooter with a Louis Vuitton cup holder. The 60-year-old looked glamorous in a sparkling low-cut black dress with coordinated black Chanel boots. In a separate photo, the proud mom was captured tearing up and beaming with pride as she watched her son walk across the stage in his cap and gown.

Kevin, the media personality’s only child, graduated from the university’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. The media personality shares her son with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. The former couple were married between 1997 and 2020 when their divorce was finalized.

Williams’ public appearance comes about a month after news broke that she has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated. The information was shared in a memo filed by her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey’s lawyers. Additionally, in 2023, Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Kevin has been a loving support to his mom over the past few years while she’s weathered multiple health issues. In 2021 and 2022, he took time away from school to care for her. The new graduate has led chiefly a private life but did speak up about his mother’s guardianship in the trailer for the Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams? earlier this year. Williams has been in a guardianship with Morrissey since 2022 after her bank, Wells Fargo, alleged she was “incapacitated.”

“My mom, she always talks about how she wants to work, but I feel as though she’s worked enough,” he said referring to Williams’ desire to continue her career in TV. “She has people around her that are ‘yes people’ and allowing this to continue.”

Kevin also expressed his displeasure with Morrissey and questioned whether they had her best interests at heart.

“I feel like the guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom,” he said.

It’s good to see the mother-and-son duo in good spirits, and we wish them well.