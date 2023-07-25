‘It Wasn’t Mutual’: Tiffany Haddish Says Common Broke Up With Her Over The Phone

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s been a while since comedian Tiffany Haddish and rapper and actor Common broke up, but the comedian still has a couple of things to say about their past relationship. During an interview with The Washington Post, Haddish revealed her side of the story regarding how and why they called it quits.

“It wasn’t mutual,” Haddish said, revealing that the rapper broke up with her over the phone. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

This account of events is different from Common’s. The Oscar winner claimed from that they were both busy with work and the breakup was mutual.

During a chat with Hollywood Unlocked last year, Haddish, 43, said she was “very disappointed” with Common’s account of things.

“I was like, oh, okay. Cause that’s not what you told me, but okay,” she said to interviewer Jason Lee at the time. When Lee followed up and asked what Common actually told her, Haddish said it was between them. Clearly, her sentiments have changed since she’s decided to tell all.

That said, Haddish still has positive things to say about the relationship as a whole, referring to it as the “healthiest [and] the funnest relationship” she had ever been in.

The actors met on the set of crime drama The Kitchen and began dating during the pandemic. Their relationship became public during the summer of 2020. The comedian revealed they were an item during the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast and after months of rumors.

“I went into this period of dating [other people]. At this point, our friendship was getting a little bit more than friendship but not quite because COVID happened and we were, like, quarantined,” she said on the podcast in 2020. “So then we’re, like, FaceTiming all the time and then he got tested for everything. I got tested for everything. And yeah, we’ve been f–king.”

Post-breakup, Haddish has been back on the dating scene and even said she rejoined dating apps. In April, the Girls Trip actress was also spotted with Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones but whether they’re still dating or not is a mystery. As for Common, there’s rumors he’s dating fellow Chicagoan Jennifer Hudson, but whether that’s true or just speculation remains to be seen.