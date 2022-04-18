Tiffany Haddish Is Back On The Dating Scene And Trying All The Apps: ‘You Never Know Where You Gonna Meet A Man’

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish has been on our radars frequently over the past few months. The spotlight is on her most recently after announcing that she’s rejoined dating apps — and a few other unrelated apps she thinks could be helpful in finding the right guy.

While guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Haddish jokingly said she’s using all the apps available to find a new man.

“I’m getting back into the dating scene, which means I’m on the apps: Raya, Tinder, Postmates, Candy Crush, and that therapy app BetterHelp, OK?” Haddish said. “Hey, you never know where you gonna meet a man, and if he’s a therapist, it might be helpful,” she said.

Haddish was dating rapper and actor Common for some time, dating back to 2020, but since news of their breakup at the end of 2021, we haven’t seen her with anyone new.

Despite their breakup, the two still speak very positively of another in the media and post cute birthday messages. The Girl’s Trip star also admitted in the past that she does miss her ex-bae.

When she spoke with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, she said, “I miss him.”

She continued, “I miss him from time to time. But I think that’s with any relationship, any intimate relationship you’re in. You miss them. But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.”

However, sis is moving on and ready to mingle. In terms of what Haddish is looking for in a new partner, she said, “A man with a perfect credit score. Now I don’t care how tall they are; how old they are; how much they weigh. The only number that matters to me that I care about comes from FICA because credit scores show how responsible they are. I’m just saying, I’m a lot to handle.”

We know Haddish is capable of getting all of this and more and hope Cupid has taken her request into consideration.