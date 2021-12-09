Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

For the first time since news broke of their split, rapper Common is opening up, in depth, about why his relationship with Tiffany Haddish didn’t work out.

In a clip of an upcoming interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored obtained by the New York Post, the rapper, actor and Academy Award winner confirmed the news of their breakup. In lengthy detail, he shared how their hectic filming and work schedules, which could keep them apart for months at a time, left them unable to give their all to their relationship of more than a year.

“First of all I want to say, Tiffany as you know is, for me, one of the best people I’ve met in life. One of the best hearted and most authentic and caring people I’ve met in life. That’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her,” he said. “It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. Meaning the communication, the respect, just all around, even from the standpoint of dealing with the pandemic and being around each other, communicating and knowing how to navigate that. A lot of relationships I’ve been in, I’ve been on the move. Me and that person, we both had professions. I think once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship.”

The 49-year-old said the love is still there between himself and the 42-year-old comedian, but they knew things couldn’t continue in the way that they were going.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed, I just think we weren’t feeding the relationship,” he continued. “Neither one of us is going to stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do and we care about love too and partnership. But I think the energy that’s been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed. I had to come to the understanding that, and we came to the understanding, it was a mutual thing. This is what’s going to best for us, to still continue to love each other and be there for each other, is to not be in a romantic relationship.”

So there was no other woman or man, just a desire to not be one foot in, one foot out and because of that, harm the relationship they had before it became a boyfriend, girlfriend thing. They had their time and now they’re moving forward in love.

“Sometimes you are in that person’s life and you give each other what you give each other and then you flourish and grow and do different things,” he adds. “One thing I can say about Tiffany and I, I feel both of us cherish and value that relationship and have both come out better human beings. I didn’t want to lose that.”

While it’s unclear when exactly they started dating (though they met in 2019), they went public in August of 2020. They called it quits in November. Despite that, as mentioned, they’re moving forward in love and positivity. He had a sweet message to share for Haddish on her birthday earlier this month.