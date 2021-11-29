Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s over between Tiffany Haddish and Common, per a new report.

According to PEOPLE, a source says the two called it quits after more than a year together due to their hectic schedules.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.” The publication’s attempt to reach out to both parties wasn’t successful ahead of publishing the report.

The couple never really did red carpet appearances while they were together, but they often talked lovingly about their relationship. For Haddish’s part, she said the relationship was the healthiest one she’d been in.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she said last summer. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. It’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back.” Common most recently talked about her in October.

He has been been in a number of high-profile relationships in the past, including dating Erykah Badu from about 2000 to 2002, Serena Williams from 2007 to 2010 and Angela Rye off and on from 2017 to 2019. He has a 24-year-old daughter named Omoye from a previous relationship.

And while Haddish has been open about having celebrity crushes, her most notable relationship is her marriage to William Stewart in 2008. She filed for divorce in 2011 and it was finalized in 2013.

It feels like just yesterday Haddish and the rapper were doing the silhouette challenge and looking very much in love. Check out a timeline of the way they were below.