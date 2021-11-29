According to PEOPLE, a source says the two called it quits after more than a year together due to their hectic schedules.
“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.” The publication’s attempt to reach out to both parties wasn’t successful ahead of publishing the report.
The couple never really did red carpet appearances while they were together, but they often talked lovingly about their relationship. For Haddish’s part, she said the relationship was the healthiest one she’d been in.
“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she said last summer. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. It’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back.” Common most recently talked about her in October.
He has been been in a number of high-profile relationships in the past, including dating Erykah Badu from about 2000 to 2002, Serena Williams from 2007 to 2010 and Angela Rye off and on from 2017 to 2019. He has a 24-year-old daughter named Omoye from a previous relationship.
And while Haddish has been open about having celebrity crushes, her most notable relationship is her marriage to William Stewart in 2008. She filed for divorce in 2011 and it was finalized in 2013.
It feels like just yesterday Haddish and the rapper were doing the silhouette challenge and looking very much in love. Check out a timeline of the way they were below.
01
2019
The two met on the set of their film “The Kitchen.” They became friends and then their relationship changed into something more romantic.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
02
February 2020
Speculation about the two being an item began in February of 2020, when they were spotted hanging out in Chicago at the NBA All-Star Game. Pre-COVID times, the two were seen on camera sitting very close courtside during the game.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
03
Spring 2021
As quarantine began, the two went on a virtual date through Bumble (for a good cause). Their chemistry was very strong.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
04
August 2020
Their relationship was made official in August of 2020 when she told TV personality Steve-O they were an item on his podcast. “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood,” she said at the time. “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing that I got somebody that cares about me that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
05
Summer 2020 to Fall 2021
From then on, they couldn’t stop gushing over one another in the press, with both parties saying they helped them be better people. “I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life,” Common said on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ last summer. “I’m happy.”
But the happiness wouldn’t last. By the spring, things would get quiet from the couple, and now, it seems they might have gone their separate ways.