After Some Time Away From The Spotlight, Tiffany Haddish Returns With A Deal To Produce A New Reality-Based Series

Tiffany Haddish has inked a development deal to produce two unscripted series in partnership with Hearst Media. Per an announcement, Haddish will serve as Executive Producer on an original series about successful women who have been involved with homeless men, and on an untitled project following psychotherapist Elliott Connie.

The collaboration comes after Haddish took time away from high-visibility after being named in a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against her and comedian Aries Spear in 2022. According to Variety, claimed Haddish and Spears exploited minors in a comedy sketch filmed in 2013 and 2014 for the Funny or Die platform on YouTube. The suit has since been quietly settled, according to Radar Online, and the plaintiffs released a statement addressing the incident in September 2022.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us,” said Jane Doe, according to TMZ.

Nearly a year later, it appears as if Haddish is ready to put the situation behind her. She says of the new deal:

“I partnered with HMPG on these projects to make a difference in people’s lives,” Haddish said in a statement. “I’ve been unhoused before and I know how hard it is to get back on your feet. I also knew that my situation didn’t define me, nor did it make me believe that I was unworthy or unlovable. Everyone deserves a chance at love and a happy home. That’s why I’m making this show. I want to use my platform to help others who are going through what I went through and give hope to those who need it most. Let’s do this! She Ready!”

“Tiffany is one of the most dynamic and relatable voices in comedy,” said Angelica Rosas McDaniel, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with her as we expand HMPG’s general market offerings and develop these authentic, inclusive and engaging stories we are committed to telling.”