Tiffany Haddish Was ‘Very Disappointed’ With Common’s Comments About Their Breakup

After ex-boyfriend, rapper Common, stated in an interview that he and Tiffany Haddish broke up because they couldn’t give much attention to their relationship as their work schedules became more hectic, she’s sharing her disappointment with the story he’s telling about their split.

During a chat with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, who did the previous interview with Common, she was asked if she thought he might be the common denominator in his high-profile breakups from the likes of Serena Williams, Erykah Badu, Angela Rye and more. She didn’t disagree.

“He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” she said. “I don’t now. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

“I miss him,” she admitted. “I miss him from time to time. But I think that’s with any relationship, any intimate relationship you’re in. You miss them. But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.”

But even with the well-wishes and the star being “fine” with the end of their relationship, what she wasn’t fine with were his claims about why things didn’t work out. “I was disappointed,” she said about his recent interview. “I was very disappointed. I was like, oh, okay. Cause that’s not what you told me, but okay.” When Lee inquired as to what Common told her, she, understandably, wouldn’t say.

“You know what? That’s between us.”

The two went public with their relationship in the summer of 2020 and seemed to be doing well — up until the news of their breakup in November. But Haddish isn’t in the corner crying about it. “I’m fine with it,” she told Lee before cracking a smile. “It’s going to be new opportunities.”