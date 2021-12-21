You Can Now Work Out With Tiffany Haddish

Supernatural

If you have some fitness goals you’re looking to reach in 2022, let Tiffany Haddish help you attain them. The comedian, actress and producer has teamed up with Supernatural, the virtual reality fitness experience that can be found using the Meta Quest 2 headset, to be a guest coach for their workouts. The partnership comes as part of Supernatural’s This Year, Be You campaign that launches on January 1, 2022.

If you’re thinking, What makes Haddish qualified to help anyone break a sweat?, you’re forgiven for forgetting that the star has lost more than 50 pounds since taking charge of her health and wellness in 2020. One of the ways she was able to do that was through virtual reality games.

“I became addicted to Supernatural last year,” she said in a press release statement on the news. “I’ve never felt so powerful or had so much fun working out. I can travel the world from my living room, move to music I love, and feel like a superhero every day.”

She added, “My mission in life is to spread joy and empower people and, as

a Supernatural Guest Coach, I get to spread that goodness in a way that also gets people sweating and smiling as they get a great workout.”

As the workouts roll out in January, she will coach four of them: boxing, Supernatural’s signature cardio course Flow, guided meditation, and a stretch session. You can feel the burn and likely bust a gut laughing with Haddish with a free seven-day trial of Supernatural (if you sign up to pay monthly) or a 14-day trial (if you sign up to pay annually) followed by a membership that’s $18.99 a month or $179.99 a year. The membership provides full access to the brand’s catalog of fitness classes and curated selections to support members on their individual wellness goals — both body and mind. Learn more over at getsupernatural.com.

Check out the comical promo video below: