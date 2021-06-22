After Shedding More Than 40 Pounds, Tiffany Haddish Is Ready To Rule Swimsuit Season

Instagram

Summer has barely started and Tiffany Haddish is already applying serious pressure. She’s showing off some inspiring body confidence and looking fantastic.

The comedian and actress took part in a swimsuit photo shoot in the Bahamas recently that she shared with fans on Instagram. She wore bleach blonde hair done by stylist Ray Christopher, a full face of flattering makeup done by Ernesto Casillas, and she posed in some super chic swimsuits thanks to celebrity stylist Law Roach. The end result is a gorgeous collection of images showing a side of the star that people haven’t seen before. She’s ringing the alarm to let people know summer is here and “she ready!”

These stunning photos come months after Haddish opened up about losing more than 40 pounds through a change in diet and activity.

“During this COVID period, I’ve lost 40 pounds,” she told PEOPLE late last year. “I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything. And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that’s really important, too: Make it fun!”

She also recently told Extra that her clothes are too big now thanks to her unique workouts.

“At first, I was doing like 15 minutes running, you know, running on the beach for 15 or 20 minutes, or my Peloton. But then I got these Oculus glasses that changed the game. I’m kind of addicted to the VR and this app called ‘Supernatural.’ I’m addicted to Supernatural. I’ll do 20 minutes, or maybe 10 minutes in the morning, and I’m fiending to get back on,” she said. “You’re hitting these balls…you’re like a samurai and good music is playing. You’re flipping and turning and all this stuff with your arms and then you’ve got to squat down. You start sweating like crazy and I’m addicted to it. I’ll do it in the morning, and by mid-afternoon [or] evening, I’m like, ‘I gotta get back on my goggles, man. I wanna hit some ball!'”

All of her efforts, unorthodox and traditional, are clearly paying off as this swimsuit photo shoot shows. She was initially inspired to have the body of track star Flo Jo, whom she will portray in an upcoming biopic. Now she’s just trying to look like the younger version of herself: “I’m trying to get my high school body back!”