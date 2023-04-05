Tiffany Haddish Has A New Beau

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It’s been over a year since comedian Tiffany Haddish split from rapper Common. The 43-year-old now has a new love interest, which happens to be Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones.

The new couple were spotted locking lips after brunch in Studio City, which is located in LA, at the end of March. They were casually dressed in activewear that day and have been previously spotted at other events together.

Haddish and Common split back in 2021 after going public with their relationship in the summer of 2020. The breakup was apparently mutual, with Common claiming they broke up over busy work schedules and not having enough time to pour into the relationship.

However, at the time, Haddish stated she was “disappointed” with the reasons Common shared about their breakup as they didn’t correlate with what he told her. When asked the reasons she thought were behind the end of their relationship, Haddish said, “He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

She also opted out of sharing the reasons he offered for their breakup and said she’d keep it between them.

The two met when she was shooting her movie The Kitchen, but started off as just friends. She also shared after they went public that was her first time dating a celebrity. In April 2022, the comedian revealed she was back on dating apps and ready to try love again.

“I’m getting back into the dating scene, which means I’m on the apps: Raya, Tinder, Postmates, Candy Crush, and that therapy app BetterHelp, OK?” Haddish said. “Hey, you never know where you gonna meet a man, and if he’s a therapist, it might be helpful.”

This new relationship is a bright spot for Haddish, who has been embattled since a lawsuit, later dropped, was filed in 2022 against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears. It was filed by a woman who says she, along with her brother, were sexually exploited in a comedy skit they did with both stars when they were children. Though she was “relieved” the lawsuit was dropped by the woman, the situation led to Haddish losing all of the work she had lined up at the time.

“Oh, I lost everything,” she told TMZ photogs last year. “All my gigs – gone. Everything, gone.”

She has since started to make public appearances at events again. One of those events was with Jones at the Sundance Film Festival in January.