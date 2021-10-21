Mariah Carey Bets On Bitcoin

Mariah Carey is investing in Bitcoin through a partnership with the platform Gemini.

Gemini provides access to “bitcoin, ether, and DeFi” tokens to the general public. According to a statement from the company, their platform, “makes it easy to buy, sell, earn and store more than 50 cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether in a simple, reliable, and secure manner.” The platform is open to the public. Carey shared that with as little as “five dollars,” anyone can invest in Bitcoin using the platform in a video posted to her Instagram page.

Carey fans will also be able to use the code “MARIAH” access $20 in Bitcoin for free. The code will also enable the platform to donate part of their trading fees to BlackGirlsCode.

Founded by Kimberly Bryant in 2011, Black Girls Code is a non-profit organization working to “build pathways for young women of color to embrace the current tech marketplace as builders and creators by introducing them to skills in computer programming and technology.”

Their efforts are designed to “close the opportunity gap for Black women and girls,” in the tech space by creating access and foster educational environments where they can learn what they need to. Gemini has created its own educational platform called Cryptopedia where those with questions about how cryptocurrency operates and what it has to offer can familiarize themselves with its risks and benefits. “Thanks to Gemini and their free educational resources I learned about crypto and better understand how to invest,” Carey added in the video.

The CEO of Gemini, Tyler Winklevoss, shared his enthusiasm about the superstar choosing to engage with digital currency.

“It’s great to see Mariah and other celebrities discover bitcoin as an investment and hedge against inflation,” he said in a statement. “Cryptos like bitcoin and ether were two of the best performing assets of the last decade. Our goal at Gemini is to help educate you on the promise of crypto and make it simple, easy, and safe for you to engage in this new asset class.”