Saweetie Kicks off Non-Profit Launch with Virtual Workshop Series to Support AAPI Entrepreneurs

It looks like the Icy Girl’s warm heart is leading her to give back in a major way.

Rapper and mega-influencer Saweetie announced she is launching a non-profit to support Black and Brown underserved youth through financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and technology training. In partnership with gaming collective Gen.G, the Icy Baby Foundation’s initial initiatives will be the launch of the rapper’s Twitch channel on June 14, followed by a discussion on raising awareness around AAPI allyship.

“Now is the time to come together and support each other as we fight to end Asian Hate,” said Saweetie in a news release. “I am excited to partner with Gen.G to connect with our fans in new and inventive ways to have real conversations about making positive changes in our community.”

Loading the player...

The discussion, “Supporting AAPI Entrepreneurs” will be held on Twitter Spaces and hosted by Rishi Chadha, Head of Gaming Content Partnerships at Twitter June 16, from 4-5 pm EDT. The speaker lineup includes Saweetie, Korean-American rap duo Year of the Ox, DJ Bella Fiasco, gaming influencer & host Emily Ghoul, Gen.G’s VP of Brand Gina Chung Lee, and Roxane Harper of the Icy Baby Foundation.en.G Foundation. The conversation can be viewed live at twitter.com/geng.

“So many Asian Americans are in the forefront of gaming, music, and fashion, but rarely get the spotlight that they deserve; it’s great to partner with an advocate and entrepreneur like Saweetie,” said Gina Chung Lee VP of Brand for Gen.G in a news release. “As an AAPI woman, growing up there wasn’t always mainstream representation and celebration. It’s very meaningful to be able to shape and empower the next generation of leaders across all digital platforms and create cool content while doing so.”

Following the Twitter Spaces event, Saweetie and Gen.G partnered for the #WORKFROMHOME series, featuring the “Icy Baby WORKshops” series in which the rapper and various special guests will offer tips on everything from gaming, fashion, music, and beauty. They will premiere on June 14 via Gen.G and Saweetie’s social channels.