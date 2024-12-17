The Combs Twins Share Heartwarming Birthday Message To Their Mother, Kim Porter: 'Our Guardian Angel'

Getty

Navigating life without your mom can be challenging, but the Combs twins seem to be doing so gracefully. D’Lila and Jessie recently shared a post on social media celebrating their late mother, Kim Porter’s birthday on December 15.

The 17-year-old twins honored their mom via their Instagram stories.

“Happy birthday mommyyy 🎊🥳🎉,” they wrote across the photo they posted of Porter. “Today our mommy our superhero and our guardian angel was born. We love and miss u sooo beyond much.”

“Today is your day #kimporterday and we will celebrate as if you were here with us,” they continued. “WE LOVE U MOMMYYYY ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kim Porter died i. her sleep on November 15, 2018 from lobar pneumonia. She left behind four children, which include the Combs twins, Christian Combs, and Quincy Brown.

Christian, 26, also acknowledged his late mom’s birthday on social media.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy ❤️ 🕊️ I Love you and Miss you SOO MUCh!!!! #foreverkp,” he wrote.

The Combs twins have had quite the year with their father, Sean Diddy Combs being arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, they’ve been in the care of Porter’s best friend Lawanda “Lala” Lane.

The highschool seniors also expressed how much they missed their mom last month during her death anniversary. This year marked six year without her.

“We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you,” the caption began.

D’Lila and Jessie continued, “We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much; words can’t even be explained. We wish you were here with us, but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy❤️❤️.”

We are sure Porter is looking down on the girls and proud of how far they’ve come.