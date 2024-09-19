Kim Porter’s Best Friend Takes Care Of The Combs Twins In California As Diddy Remains In Jail

Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, seem in good hands despite their father’s legal troubles. The twins, in their final year of high school, are currently cared for by their late mother’s best friend, Lawanda “Lala” Lane, based in Los Angeles.

Lane will provide support to the 17-year-old twins while Combs awaits trial. This is critical, as the Combs twins still need to maintain a daily routine and focus on their studies despite everything going on with their father’s trial.

Back in March, Lane shared an old selfie of herself and Kim smiling and reinforcing her continued support despite her no longer being alive. Porter passed away in 2018 from pneumonia.

“My sister, my bestie and my heart forever @ladykp you never know what a true friendship is until, you have to step up and for Kim , me and a few others are holding you down 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️😘😘 forever,” she wrote in a caption.

She also regularly posts Kim and her children on social media to keep the connection and her late friend’s memory alive. In June, she wished Quincy a happy birthday and thanked him for being here when she needed to ‘let some steam off’ or ‘needs a cry.’ Lane also posted the twins during their 2024 prom in May and wished Kim a happy heavenly Mother’s Day that same month.

Lane’s history with the twins and their late mom makes her an ideal mother figure who can bring stability during this challenging time.

Additionally, the twins’ brother, Quincy, recently spoke about how he plans to protect them as their older sibling on Angela Yee’s Lipservice podcast. “I have to really have listen to my gut, because I have sisters to protect.”

Diddy’s other children, Quincy, Justin, and Christian, have supported their father by attending recent court hearings. The music mogul has attempted to post bail twice, and the judge has denied both despite his lawyer offering a $50 million bail package.

We’re wishing collective healing for Diddy’s children.