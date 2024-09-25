Kim Porter’s Children Address Rumors Of Their Mother's Alleged Tell-All Memoir

Getty

The four children of the late Kim Porter released a joint statement to address rumors circulating social media about a recently released memoir. For some months now, there have been claims that Porter wrote a tell-all book before her tragic passing. However, the late model’s kids: Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, have come out to say this isn’t the case.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” 33-year-old Brown, and Porter’s eldest child, said in a statement posted to Instagram.

The statement went on to debunk the rumors and state that any friend speaking on behalf of Porter isn’t a friend and doesn’t have her best interest at heart. The 58-page memoir, titled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A journey for justice, from the other side published on Amazon on Sept. 6. The memoir says it was says it is written by a pseudonym, “Jamal T. Millwood” for “Kimberly A. Porter.” However, Chris Todd, who’s real name is Todd Guzze, self-published the book.

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother,” the siblings continued”She was our world. And nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established.”

Porter died of lobar pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47— she was found dead in her Toluca Lake home in California.

“She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established,” he said.

The statement added that there was no “foul play” involved, despite some fans suspecting Diddy had something to do with her death.

The statement continued, “Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day. We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives.”

“Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.

The statement concluded: “We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves. We love you and miss you Mommy.”

Prior to the release of the joint statement by the kids, Diddy’s attorney, Erica Wolf, released a testament addressing rumors about the memoir also.

Wolf said the memoir is”fake,” “offensive” and “a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy.”

The music mogul was taken into custody in New York on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related charges on Sept. 17 and his bail has since been denied twice. The Combs twins are currency being cared for by Porter’s best friend Lawanda Lane.