The Combs Twins Shut Down Their High School Homecoming

The Combs twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs are growing into their own and look like spitting images of their mother, Kim Porter. The 17-year-old twins stunned at what may be their last high school homecoming before they head to college.

In a video posted on social media, the duo is filmed getting ready for the dance and applying last-minute touches to their looks. The twin’s older brother, Christian Combs, commented on how gorgeous his younger sisters looked.

“Homecoming queens. Sheesh ya’ll look good,” the rapper commented.

The Sierra Canyon high school seniors responded, “We’re self-sufficient. ” They meant that they did their makeup and hair on their own.

The high schoolers’ looks included a crimped half-up, half-down ponytail, and burnt orange off-the-shoulder mini-dresses. They accessorized with gold clutch bags and gold strappy high-heeled sandals. As usual, the girls had coordinated looks, making it difficult to tell the two apart.

Christian is notorious for showering his sisters with support and attending events they’re a part of. On Friday, the artist popped up at their cheerleading event alongside other members of the Combs clan: Quincy and Justin. The twins have been on the Sierra Canyon cheerleading team for a few years now and often have family cheering them on at games.

It’s comforting to see the kids remain tight-knitted as their father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, weathers his current legal battles. The music mogul was arrested in Manhattan in September and is now facing over 100 different civil lawsuits from accusers dating back to the 1990s.

The Combs kids put out a statement in support of their father via Quincy Brown earlier this month.

“The past month has devastated our family,” the Instagram post began. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

We are glad to see the twins in good spirits and enjoying their senior year of high school despite the challenges their family is currently going through.