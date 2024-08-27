Taye Diggs Confirms He's Single Again: 'I've Been On A Couple Dates'

Getty

We’re going to see actor Taye Diggs on the big screen again. The 53-year-old is taking on a lead role in Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, playing Johnnie alongside actress Meagan Good. During an interview promoting the movie, Diggs discussed parallels between the role he plays in the movie and his current life.

“This piece was almost therapeutic just because I’m single,” the Best Man actor said. “I’m over 40. I have a kid. I’ve been married and divorced, and it’s an interesting situation and experience when you find yourself looking for the possibility of a partner and how courageous you need to be, especially these days with dating sites and Instagram and celebrities and actresses.”

Diggs continued, “It’s a lot to deal with, but we handled these topics, and it was fun kind of reliving some of what I’m doing in real life in this movie.”

The actor previously married Idina Menzel, with whom he shares his only son. The former couple were married for a decade before announcing their split in 2013 and finalizing their divorce in 2014.

Another lesson the actor said he learned from Johnnie and Carlie’s love story is how “important it is to make yourself vulnerable. I’ve been single for a minute, and it’s not awful. I get to do things on my time clock, and I don’t have anyone to answer to, but when you are brave enough to let kind of someone else enter that circle, you’ve got to think about that,” he said.

The last person the actor was publicly linked to was Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood personality Apryl Jones. They were first linked in early 2022 and frequently shared fun videos of them clowning around on social media. However, in 2023, the pair quietly separated. It’s unclear why they broke up, but Jones briefly mentioned that she left the situation because she knew what she wanted.

Diggs also told USA Today that he’s been trying to return to the dating scene. Like his character, he has “forced” himself out of his comfort zone.

“I had to make a decision, like, ‘I’m gonna date now,’” he said. “When you’re younger, it’s kind of fun and exciting. Now you’re like, ‘What are we gonna talk about? We’re gonna talk about parents and where you’re coming from and ‘How long have you been acting?’ So I got to really pump myself up to put myself out there. But I’ve gone on a couple dates and it’s been fun.”