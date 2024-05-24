Exclusive: Taye Diggs Felt 'Hopeless' After His Sister Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia

Michael Simon

Everyone experiences mood swings. A lack of sleep, a shortage of nutrients in our system, or simply a bad day can leave us jumping from one emotion to the next. But in some cases, it can be a cause for concern and a sign of something more substantial happening. This was the case for actor Taye Diggs’ sister, Christian. When she started experiencing mood swings that were deemed out of the ordinary, she was diagnosed with schizophrenia, a condition that affects approximately 24 million people globally.

Schizophrenia is a long-term health condition often described as a type of psychosis that affects how someone thinks, feels, and behaves. Accompanying symptoms that come with the disorder include hallucinations, delusions, feeling disconnected from one’s feelings, and neglecting self-care. Treatment options often include a mix of therapy, medications, and rehabilitation depending on an individual’s needs. While overdiagnosis and misdiagnosis can be a contributing factor, according to research, it’s been found that Black people are 2.4 times more likely to be diagnosed with schizophrenia than people of other races.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the All American actor spoke to ESSENCE about his experience from a brother’s perspective and how he has supported Christian — and grown closer to her. Diggs is also participating in the Live Your PosSCZible (LYP) campaign, a national initiative from Bristol Myers Squibb aimed at shedding light on schizophrenia. The campaign features stories of individuals living with the disorder and care partners working to pursue their daily goals, in addition to providing resources and tools.

ESSENCE: Can you tell me a bit about the LYP campaign and why you chose to participate in it?

Taye Diggs: That’s a great place to start. A lot of people don’t know that I have a sister who was diagnosed with schizophrenia. And as you can imagine, it was quite a setback for our family. Through time, patience, and my sister seeing a really great therapist and getting herself on the proper meds, we are able to work through this.

So, I thought it was a great time to open up the conversation about these mental illnesses. Speaking of schizophrenia in particular, the Live Your PosSCZible campaign just seemed to fit that bill. It’s a place where people who are suffering or struggling with this mental illness can go for support, information, and things of that nature. This is something that has been on my spirit for a while, and it’s great to have the opportunity to share with people and to give my sister the opportunity to have a voice and tell her story.

Love that and the work that they’re doing. When did you first see signs that your sister had this disorder?

Well, at first, mood swings and whatnot, acting outside of herself, which was very unsettling. Then my mother made sure she went to the doctor, and we realized that she wasn’t just going through severe mood swings. Then, she was diagnosed with schizophrenia. And in one breath, it was a relief to know that what she was going through and her behaviors, we had a name for it. But the only information that I had on schizophrenia was from movies and then stereotypes. So there was a lot of fear and then me being her older brother, I felt helpless. So luckily, we set her up with a really great therapist. And slowly but surely, we all started to learn about what she’s going through and that there was light at the end of the tunnel.

Once my sister found the right cocktail of meds suggested by her doctor and therapist, we started to see really, really great changes, and now she’s doing swimmingly. When we shot the commercial for this campaign, it was such an emotional full circle [moment] where she was just so proud to be able to talk about this issue that she thought would shut down her life. Now it has kind of allowed her to open up, and she’s really confident in who she is as a person and it brought us closer as well.

That’s beautiful. As you were talking, you mentioned that when she started going to therapy, you as a family began to learn more.What was the self-education required in order for you to be able to support her?

I remember one of the first things. She was applying for a job. I think she was trying to be a flight attendant, and I immediately was like, what? Are you okay? Are you able to work? And she laughed at me, and she’s like, “Yeah. I can do everything. I can do whatever I want. I just gotta figure out a way to do it.” As she would get more and more information, she would relay it to us, and then we could walk off that edge of the cliff.

As her big brother, what are some ways that you were able to and still do support her?

I had to look at the situation with the situation’s case and then also come at her as her older brother. So the biggest thing was support, patience, and making sure she felt supported. It didn’t feel that like that much at the time. But, apparently, in my sister’s words, it was everything that she needed outside of the help that she was getting from her doctor. So, in the moment we didn’t feel like we were doing much. It turns out we were doing everything the way we could have.

How have you been able to differentiate the sister that you know and love from the version that may be having an episode?

It’s been a tough one because my sister has done such a great job. When I roll with her, and we have a meal or go to some social event, she knows exactly when and where to alter her behavior so she doesn’t get triggered or if she’s drinking, what she can drink, how much and when to politely remove herself for whatever reason. She’s doing a really great job at self-monitoring herself, and that impresses me.

So I’ll circle back to what you said about when you first learned she was schizophrenic, and you thought about the stereotypes you saw on TV. What are some misconceptions that you noticed that people have that you think they should unlearn?

That life ends and that they have to find a different way of living, and that’s not the case. You can keep all of your dreams. It’s just figuring out what you need to continue on. You know, Live Your PosSCZible. It seems as if people think that you have all of these different faces and you’re like a Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde thing, when this mental illness is very layered and complicated.

Everybody’s situation is different, and the more we conversed with Christian, the more we realized that this was very similar to someone with issues who was mature enough to look into these issues and figure out how to continue living life in the way that they wanted. I’m sure it was far more complicated than what I’m saying, but she really had it under control, and whatever her therapist was telling her was really putting her at ease. So when she would relay what she was going through with us, it relaxed us also.

How has it impacted your family? It sounds like it has helped you guys become closer.

It’s twofold. It’s brought us all together. Unfortunately, sometimes, in familial situations, there’s something really intense. It’s kind of an excuse for all of us to come together.

So that was cool because we had to schedule meetings just to check in and see how she was doing. But it also just taught me how to kind of broaden my scope and to not lean into the stereotypes and judge a situation by its cover. The more we learned about this mental illness, the sillier I felt in making such assumptions and kind of pitying my sister and worrying she’s not gonna make holiday dinners.

When you hear bad news, don’t go to that negative place first. The situation was nothing like I thought it was going to be, and she’s grown. My sister’s grown as a person, as a sister, and as a teacher, and we’re all very, very proud of it.

Are there any words of encouragement or advice that you have for families who may be going through this or who may be a little scared of getting an official diagnosis?

First, go to this website, Live Your PosSCZible. But also, do not lose hope. For me, I say do not lose hope and be super supportive and patient and make your person feel supported because they’re already having to deal with something that they know nothing about that seems to be so big and unmanageable. When your family member turns to you, you want them to feel as much security as possible.