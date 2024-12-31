Serena Williams Victoriously Fit Into Her 'Goal' Skirt After A Year-Long Weight-Loss Journey

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times

All Serena Williams knows how to do is win, including when it comes to her fitness goals.

Since early January, the 43-year-old mother of two has taken her followers on a postpartum weight-loss journey following the birth of her second child, daughter Adira, who was born in August of 2023. In addition to sharing her routine and some of her workouts, the tennis goat also shared her weight-loss goal, and it was incredibly relatable.

“I got this Valentino skirt when I was pregnant, and I was like, I’m going to be able to fit this when I don’t have a belly,” she stated in a video posted on Jan. 28, 2024. “I can’t fit it, but this is my goal.”

While she couldn’t fit the floor-length skirt then, struggled to pull it up in May, and had a time zipping it up midway through the year, through an unveiling shared on December 30, she can certainly fit it now.

“Oh, that feels better already,” she said before the skirt went up with no trouble, even fitting a bit loose around the waist. “It fits. An ounce more, it wouldn’t fit. I’m a Laffy Taffy or Skittle away from it not fitting,” she joked.

The clip is something to applaud, and it’s also inspiring at a time when many prepare to come up with New Year’s resolutions that include losing a few pounds.

“It’s been a very long journey, so thank you for joining me for this hard journey,” she stated back on July 1 while trying to fit into the skirt a third time, celebrating her progress and telling herself, “Don’t get negative if it doesn’t work out.” It’s fitting (no pun intended) of a sports icon who has been rooting for herself and, in turn, cheering her followers on as a proponent of body positivity and shedding the pounds the old-fashioned way.

She’s been honest about “gymming” it up like the rest of us and getting caught up with snacks on her journey. Still, she’s been a great inspiration, as always.

“Loving yourself is essential,” she wrote on Instagram back in February while sharing a photo of herself holding a teeny Adira. “I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk – that milk sustains @adiraohanian I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you.

Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym 🤪”

After bumpin’ around all 2023, it’s nice to see Williams end her 2024 by meeting her wellness goals and feeling like herself again in her body after the baby. It’s certainly the push many of us need to get moving as the new year begins.