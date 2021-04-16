LeToya Luckett Shows Off 30-Pound Post-Baby Weight Loss: “Only 20 More Pounds To Go!”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

LeToya Luckett has been putting in the work to feel more like herself months after giving birth to her second child, and it’s paying off.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to offer a wellness update to fans, showing off the results of her recent weight-loss efforts.

Instagram

“Transparent moment guys. The pic on the left is the day I got home with my son & the pic on the right is a few months later. Here we are month 3 update on my weight loss journey with @bodycompleterx 🙌🏽 I’m officially now 30 lbs down and feeling sooooo good y’all!! Their trim system is theee truth! So happy I’m starting to feel like myself again. Only 20 more pounds to go!”

Luckett has utilized Body Complete RX, which is a brand behind plant-based supplements to aid in weight management and healthy living. The “Trim line,” which she’s a fan of, includes metabolism drops, appetite suppressant capsules, and energy drops. They’ve helped her, in just a few months, get close to her 50-pound goal.

While some people were shocked to learn that the beauty was looking to shed that much weight overall, she knows her body best and what is and isn’t feasible for it. That being said though, she looks amazing with the progress that’s already been made.

Her efforts come seven months after giving birth and also as the star moves on from her marriage to Tommicus Walker. In January, she announced that the couple were going their separate ways after three years of marriage and two children together (Gianna, 2, and Tysun, 7 months).

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” she wrote on Instagram in January. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving coparents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time.”

It’s evident that Luckett is focusing not only on her children moving forward, but also on feeling like her very best self.