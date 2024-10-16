Meet Adira! Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian's Baby Girl Makes Her Adorable Social Media Debut

ESSENCE’s November/December 2024 cover star is the iconic Serena Williams, and while she looks gorgeous as always, she’s not the only one in her family turning heads right now for being fabulous.

Meet Adira!

The tennis legend and husband Alexis Ohanian decided to present their youngest daughter to the world this week, doing so by kickstarting the one-year-old’s Instagram page. Previous photos of the Adira didn’t show her face, so this was the big reveal.

“Oh hello there,” the caption for a carousel of photos of the tot began. “I know it’s been over a year but I’m just getting to this.” In the photos, we see the many sides of the cutie, who looks a lot like her dad and big sister, Alexis Jr., better known as Olympia.

Adira’s big sister, a Virgo, famously made her debut on Instagram shortly after her birth in 2017. She has since shared her travels, her big personality, and overall, snapshots of a kid being a kid, which we love to see from celeb offspring.

As for Adira, a Leo, she was born on August 15, 2023, so this account comes a bit late compared to Olympia. She made her first red carpet appearance, in her mother’s belly, at the Met Gala last year. She was also one of the reasons Williams decided to step away from tennis. She wanted to expand her family, be a hands-on mother for Olympia, and focus on her business ventures. She’s getting to do all of that. And Olympia is getting to be the big sister she’s wanted to be to Adira.

“It’s a big age gap, and Olympia has a little bit of that maternal spirit. She’s like, ‘This is my baby,’ and it’s great to see them together,” Alexis Sr. told PEOPLE earlier this year.

“They play and wrestle and all that. We’re very lucky because Adira’s got a great personality and Olympia does too, plus she’s so excited to be a big sis. So seeing the two of them interact with each other has been a special kind of fun. Adira’s getting more mobile and more vocal, and it’s only going to get even more fun.”

We’re excited to peek inside Adira’s life through her new Instagram account as she grows up and continue seeing how Williams grows with her beautiful family of four.