30 Photos Of Venus And Serena Williams's Sweet Sisterly Bond Over The Years

Ken Levine/Allsport/Getty Images; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Doubles partners. Tennis trailblazers. Best Friends. Sisters. Icons.

Venus and Serena Williams have done it all together, changing the face of tennis the minute they stepped on the scene in the early ’90s, inspiring Black girls, and boys too, to pick up a racket. Through it all, including through the many competitive matches they’ve had to play versus one another (31 between ’98 and 2020), they’ve remained close and inspired by each other.

“My role model was always my sister,” Serena told young reporter Jazlyn Guerra in 2023. “She was older than me, she was great, she was fun, and she was amazing. She was such a great older sister. I did everything, literally, I did everything Venus did. That was definitely my role model.”

“I think we’re each other’s hero,” Venus, told PEOPLE in 2021 about their bond. “I know that I’m the oldest sister, so it’s different…she’s the only one [of my siblings] younger than me. So she’s the only one that I have to like ‘take care of.’ So she’s my everything in that sense. And she’s the best younger sister you could ever have. She’s so protective. And I learned so much from her on and off the court and I couldn’t have been the person that I am or won any titles really, cause I watched her and learned.”

The sisters, who made braids and beads mainstream chic and even lived together for a long time, have shown that it’s possible to maintain the tightest of bonds while under the glaring spotlight. In fact, it’s made them closer.

“For me, I can say for sure that tennis really binds me and Venus together because no one in the world on this planet understands what I go through, and it’s because she’s been there and she’s won as many titles as I have,” Serena told Naomi Campbell in 2020. “Nobody else has that experience. So for me, it’s like a special bond. Yeah, we’re sisters, and we’re really close, and we’ve always been really close.”

A bond like no other! Check out photos of one of our favorite sisterly duos, from their days as kids playing tennis in Compton to dominating and shining together on the world’s biggest stages.

01 01 1991 372178 11: FILE PHOTO: Sisters Serena, left, and Venus Williams shake hands after a game 1991 in Compton, CA. Serena and Venus Williams will be playing against each other for the first time July 6, 2000 in the tennis semifinals at Wimbledon. (Photo by Paul Harris/Online USA)

02 02 1992 L – R, Portrait of tennis player sisters Venus and Serena Williams from the United States during a training session on 22nd July 1992 at the Rick Macci International Tennis Academy in Delray Beach, Florida, United States. (Photo by Ken Levine/Allsport/Getty Images)

03 03 1997 America’s Venus Williams (right) makes her debut Centre Court appearance this afternoon (Friday) with her sister, Serena. Miss William’s has yet to play her first round singles match, originally scheduled for Monday. Photo by Fiona Hanson/PA. (Photo by Fiona Hanson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

04 04 1998 Serena Williams and Venus Williams during 1998 U.S. Open – Arthur Ashe Kids Day – August 29, 2006 at Flushing Meadow Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

05 05 2000 MONACO – MAY 24: The Laureus sports awards in Monaco City, Monaco on May 24, 2000 – Serena and Venus Williams. (Photo by Pool BENAINOUS/SCORCELLETTI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

06 06 2000 (L-R) Venus and Serena Williams show off their Ladies’ Doubles Trophy (Photo by Jon Buckle/EMPICS via Getty Images)

07 07 2000 375090 42: Tennis stars Venus, on left, and Serena Williams, winners of “Choice Female Athletes” attend, August 6, 2000, at the “2000 Teen Choice Awards” in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)

08 08 2000 Strahlend präsentieren die beiden Schwestern Venus (l) und Serena Williams aus den USA am 28.9.2000 auf dem Center Court in Sydney bei der Siegerehrung für das Finale im Doppel der Frauen ihre Goldmedaillen. Die US-Amerikanerinnen gewinnen mit 6:1 und 6:1 gegen das niederländische Duo Kristie Boogert/Miriam Oremans. Venus Williams hatte bereits im Einzel Gold gewonnen. (Photo by Stephan Jansen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

09 09 2000 NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Venus (L) and Serena (R) Williams arrive together 12 December, 2000 at the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year Awards in New York City. Venus was awarded an Outstanding Achievement Award and Serena Presented an Award at the event. AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)

10 10 2001 Venus and Serena Williams at the Essence Awards 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 04/27/2001. Photo: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

11 11 2002 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 07: Venus and Serena Williams of the USA lift the Women’s Doubles trophies after defeating Virgina Ruano Pascual of Spain and Paola Suarez of Argentina in the Women’s Doubles Final at The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club at Wimbledon on July 07, 2002 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

12 12 2003 LOS ANGELES – MARCH 8: Tennis stars Serena (L) and Venus Williams receive the Presidents Award at “The 34th NAACP Image Awards” at the Universal Amphitheater on March 8, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. The show airs thursday, March 13 on the Fox Network at 8:00 PM. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

13 13 2004 LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 9: (L-R) Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams imprint their hands in cement at McDonald’s World Children’s Day on November 9, 2004 at McDonald’s in the Silverlake section of Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

14 14 2005 Venus Williams and Serena Williams during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 – Luca Luca – Front Row and Backstage at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Full Picture)

15 15 2008 Venus Williams (R) and her sister Serena Williams, of the US, celebrate during a women’s double tennis match against Iveta Benesova and Nicole Vaidisova of the Czech Republic at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games on August 12, 2008 in Beijing. AFP PHOTO/PEDRO UGARTE (Photo credit should read PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

16 16 2008 NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Tennis players Serena (R) and Venus Williams attend the Zac Posen Spring 2009 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Tent, Bryant Park on September 11, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for IMG)

17 17 2009 US Venus Williams (L) and US Serena Williams play against Australia’s Samantha Stosur and Australia’s Rennae Stabbs during their doubles match on Day 11 at the 2009 Wimbledon tennis championships at the All England Club on July 3, 2009. The event, the third Grand Slam tournament of 2009, runs from June 22 to July 5, 2009. AFP PHOTO / GLYN KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

18 18 2009 LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams in the audience during the 2009 ESPY awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on July 15, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. The 17th annual ESPYs will air on Sunday, July 19 at 9PM ET on ESPN. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for ESPY)

19 19 2010 USA’s Venus (right) and Serena Williams in their doubles match against USA’s Julie Ditty and Czech Republic’s Renata Voracova during Day Two of the 2010 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

20 20 2011 World champion tennis players Venus (L) and Serena Williams arrive at the “Tennis Ball Gala” at the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center in Washington DC, on April 28, 2011. The sisters were attending the 10-year anniversary celebration for the facility, after earlier in the day serving as instructors for a youth clinic at the center. Both players have suffered injuries that have sidelined them from the competitive game over the last year and it is uncertain whether they will be fit to play in next month’s French Open. AFP PHOTO/Alex OGLE (Photo credit should read Alex Ogle/AFP via Getty Images)

21 21 2012 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Professional tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

22 22 2012 London, England – 2012: The London Olympics 2012. Tennis at Wimbledon. The Womans Doubles Final Serena Williams and Venus after winning gold. 29/7/12. (Photo by David Ashdown/Getty Images)

23 23 2015 Venus Williams of USA embraces her sister after her fourth round match against Serena Williams of USA on Day Seven of the 2015 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, UK. Photo: Visionhaus/Gary Prior (Photo by Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images)

24 24 2016 NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 25: Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Venus Williams Hold A Virtual Tennis Tournament at Lotte New York Palace on August 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

25 25 2017 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 10: Tennis players Serena Williams (L) and her sister Venus Williams (R) of the USA attends the activity, introducing over 380 Australian Open ballkids for the annual welcome ceremony, hosted by Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley (not seen) during a practice session held prior to the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on January 10, 2017. (Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

26 26 2018 NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of The United States is congratulated by her sister and opponant Venus Williams of The United States following their ladies singles third round match on Day Five of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

27 27 2021 Hollywood, CA – November 14: Serena Williams, left and Venus Williams, on the red carpet of the 2021 AFI Fest Gala Premiere of, King Richard, at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The film tells the story of Richard Williams, portrayed by Will Smith, and his raising of daughters Venus and Serena into the tennis champions they have become. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

28 28 2022 HOLLYWOOD, CA – March 27, 2022: Venus Williams and Serena Williams talk backstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

29 29 2023 MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Venus Williams and Serena Williams laugh on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)