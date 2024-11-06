Russell Wilson Is Ready To Have A 5th Child With Ciara: 'We Can Call Him Cinco'

Russell Wilson/Instagram

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for almost a decade and it seems their love is just as strong as it was during their earlier days. The 35-year-old NFL player is definitely still wildly attracted to the singer and makes it known at every turn.

Ciara recently posted an image with her rocking an all-black leather look on Instagram and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback didn’t waste time sliding into her comment section.

“I’m ready when you are,” he commented under the post, alluding to having baby number five with his wife.

“We can call him Cinco,” he added.

Fans were tickled by Wilson’s comment about having another baby and also by his choice of name for their potential baby.

“Russell trying to name the 5th baby Cinco is wild 🤣🤣 He’s hilarious fr!” one fan commented under the image.

The couple have been waxing strong over the past eight years and value family time in addition to public shows of affection. They are raising four children together currently, which includes Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, Amora Princess, 9 months, and Future Zahir, 10, whom Ciara had with her ex-fiancé, Future.

The Wilsons recently spent quality time together as a family, which Russell posted on Instagram.

“Jesus. I thank YOU. YOUR reckless Love is amazing! Family Time @Ciara,” his caption read.

Prior to their intimate family trip, the unit also spent time celebrating the Level Up singer’s 39th birthday, which was on October 25th. The NBA player had nothing but praises to sing about his wife and poured his love for her into a caption.

“Happy Birthday my Queen! @Ciara I love you so much,” the caption began. “Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend, and hardest worker! You are the best performer and dancer in the world! Keep Dancing! Keep shining! Daddy loves you! Every day with you is a blessing and I can’t wait to see the beautiful moments God has in store this year for you and our babies! I love you to Heaven & back Mrs. Wilson!! ❤️”