Ciara and Russell Wilson were proud as ever while introducing their newborn baby boy to the world. Meet their precious son: Win Harrison Wilson!

The superstars shared the joyous news that baby Win entered the world yesterday (July 23) with a smiling selfie from the hospital. A fresh-faced Cici is cradling the baby and smiling alongside her husband, who is taking the photo. Their eight-pound bundle of joy rests peacefully on his mom’s chest. “Happy Birthday WIN!!!” Wilson captions the photo. “Mommy & Daddy Love You!”

Ciara also shared the news with an Insta-announcement of her own. In a short video, baby Win lays with his mom just after being born. The singer, wearing a mask, sings happy birthday to the newest member of the Wilson family. How precious!

The Wilson’s announced they were expecting back in January with a photo from their babymoon in Turks & Caicos. Since then, the family has been generously sharing their pregnancy moments from quarantine, which included a home gender reveal.

Just weeks before giving birth, Ciara told British Vogue that she and her husband have had to take extra precautions during her doctor’s visits because of COVID-19. “When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see,” she said. “For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.”

Baby Win joins big sister Sienna, 3, and big brother Future, 6. Congrats to the Wilsons!