We Can't Stop Smiling Watching Russell Wilson Take Sienna To Her First Daddy-Daughter Dance

Fathers usually set the standard for the type of men a woman will date. NFL player Russell Wilson is setting the bar quite high. He recently took his daughter, Sienna, 5, to her first dance.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Wilson gives fans a glimpse into the moments leading up to the event.

“Little father daughter dance today. Taking her on her first dance. Me and Sisi,” said Russ as he walked into the house and waited for Sienna at the stairs.

“Baby girl, are you ready?” he continued. As Sienna joyfully walked down the stairs, the father of three complimented her saying, “Aww, you look so pretty,” followed by an “I love you.”

The NFL player donned a pink suit while Sienna wore a pink dress accompanied by pink flowers, courtesy of her daddy. He gifted her a corsage for her wrist and some delicate earrings. The video comes to an end with them hopping into a car to head to the dance and concludes with cute and candid photos of the father-daughter duo smiling.

In the caption that accompanied the Instagram video, Russell wrote, “Our first Daddy Daughter Dance! And yes we danced to Girl on Fire!”

Sienna happens to be the only girl among he and Ciara’s children. The Denver Broncos player also has a son, Win, 2, and Future Wilburn 8, his stepson. The celebrity couple got married in 2016 and have been a prayer point for many aspiring to find love since.

In 2021, Wilson penned a sweet birthday note to Sienna expressing his love for her.

“My sweet baby girl, Daddy loves you all the way to the moon & back! You are such an amazing, loving, intelligent, courageous soul! You are going to be The President one day! Aka… the ‘Great Negotiator.'”

He continued, “Daddy got automatically protective the moment I saw you & I will forever love, guide, protect, and be a shoulder to lean on! I love you Princess SiSi! Mommy & I Love you so so much! @Ciara & I thank God for you every day!”