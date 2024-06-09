Ray J Says He And Brandy Aren’t As Close As They Used To Be 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

Artists Brandy and Ray J could have been mistaken for Siamese twins at one point because they were so close. The siblings were very public about how much love they had for one another. He was a part of whatever projects she had, and vice versa. However, it seems the nature of their relationship may have changed in recent years.

During an interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Ray J, 43, briefly opened up about the status of their relationship. The podcast host, Shannon Sharpe, asked what’s been going on with them because Ray J sounded “emotional” when the singer, 45, was mentioned.

The “One Wish” crooner took a long pause before answering,

“Nothing, it’s just, Brandy’s goals since the beginning have been totally different from [mine].”

He continued by adding there are many things he’s doing right now that don’t mesh with his sister’s goals or values.

“As much as you know that we’re all together, some things I gotta, like, try to like stay over here,” he said. “And lately even certain events I think they been having…I haven’t got the invite, and I’m good with that. But I understand why. It’s just a lot of the sh-t I’m doing now is just a little more left field, a little more outrageous, a little louder. A little more dramatic. A tad bit distasteful at times.”

Ray J could be referring to his recent pursuits in reality TV, including the launch of his television platform Tronix Network. It features several shows that include controversial artists like Blueface and Sukihana.

Sharpe then suggested Ray J have a conversation with his sister about them being different people and at different phases in life.

“For me on the side, I’m her brother, and right or wrong, I’m gonna die for whatever situation she needs me to be in,” he concluded.

The two catapulted to fame with Brandy, a cultural icon in music and TV who was especially influential in the ’90s, giving her little brother opportunities to shine. They have both had hit records and appeared on the big and small screen, hyping each other up along the way.

The Grammy winner even dedicated her hit song “Best Friend” to him. Sibling relationships often have their ebbs and flows, so we hope they’ll get back to a good place personally sometime soon, regardless of who’s doing what professionally.