Shannon Sharpe Alludes He's Made More Than $6 Million From His Katt Williams Podcast Interview

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Shannon Sharpe attends YouTube Brandcast 2024 at David Geffen Hall on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube)

Shannon Sharpe may be raking in millions from his popular podcast.

In a Hollywood Reporter interview released May 30, the former NFL player-turned podcaster implied he made around $6M from a single episode of his popular Club Shay Shay podcast with the dynamic comedic actor Katt Williams.

The nearly three hour interview raked in more than 70M views in less than five months.

“I remember thinking, ‘If I get 10 to 15 million views, that’s going to be a damn big interview,’ ” Sharpe told The Hollywood Reporter. “I look back at my producer, and he’s shaking his head. He was like, ‘Shannon, this is going to blow up the internet.’ I’m like, ‘Really? You think we’re going to hit 15 million?’ ” In two months, it racked up 63 million views. And that’s not including the 1.7 million audio-only podcast downloads of the same show. “We did one three-hour interview with ads every four minutes,” says Sharpe. “I’m very happy.”

The outlet reported his podcast is ran by production company The Volume. “There’s a split with the revenue,” Sharpe explains. “But I get the lion’s share.” Asked how much he made off the Williams episode, Sharpe says, “A lot.”

Shannon was asked about being quoted saying ‘If you think it’s $2 million, it’s three times that,’ regarding pulling in $6M in revenue for the singular episode, Sharpe told the outlet. When asked about people’s disbelief over the huge number, Sharpe responded, “That’s OK, let it be hard to imagine.”