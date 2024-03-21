Ray J Shares His Thoughts On Princess Love And John Boyega Possibly Dating

Prince Williams/WireImage; Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrity poker tournament winner and reality TV star Princess Love might have a new man, and not just any man.

The Love and Hip Hop personality was spotted out with British actor John Boyega at Station 1640 in Los Angeles recently. They looked close in footage, which has people questioning whether or not Princess, who recently filed for divorce from Ray J, has truly moved on for good.

In the video, Love, Boyega, and a few friends are captured singing their hearts out at what looks like a karaoke night. The group of friends were singing along to “When I See You” by Fantasia and Boyega can be seen holding her waist. When he had his turn on the mic, he pulled the reality TV star closer, wrapping his arm around her in a one-handed hug.

While this could just be a friendly night out, folks are wondering if the two could potentially be an item. Fans also noticed the Star Wars actor and TV personality now follow one another on social media.

Boyega has been loud and proud about his love for Black women in past years, saying that he only dates Black women during an interview with GQ.

Princess Love and Ray J shared the news about them filing for divorce, yet again, in February via Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce,” the statement began. “After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

Ray J, 43, and Love, 39, have had a topsy-turvy relationship for about seven years. Between the two of them, this will be the fourth divorce filing since 2019. While figuring out if they wanted to make it work in the past, they went as far as talking through their issues — on a reality show called The Conversation: Ray J And Princess Love, which aired on Zeus in 2020.

The former couple were married in Los Angeles in August 2016 after four years of dating. They share two adorable children together, their daughter Melody, 5, and son Epik, 4.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, the hosts asked the crooner about the status of their relationship since this is their fourth time filing for divorce. He had a cryptic response.

“I guess happiness is important, but for me, if my kids are happy, then I don’t care about happiness,” she said. “And a lot of people, ‘Hey, say you have to be happy for your kids,’ and yeah, for sure, and I feel like I have the power in my hands now. But at the same time, the fact that we made the vow and I’m 100% I could not be happy and just ride it for the kids and figure out which years we gon’ have that’s gon be great and which aren’t. So I’m willing to not be happy to be around my kids every day.”

Ray J has since responded to the clip while on Way Up With Angela Yee, and said, “Oh that’s cool. I like him. You don’t want to be with that dude. He seem like a good dude.”

Ray J also added that despite the breakup, the two are on good terms and speak every day. Whether the split is real this time or not we wish them both all the happiness.