In what could be either a genius or disastrous idea, singer/reality star Ray J and his wife Princess Love will hash out their marital problems in a new reality show.

In a dramatic preview for a new four-part special called The Conversation: Ray J And Princess Love, the reality stars are putting their troubled relationship on front street – attempting to save their marriage one last time. In the teaser, Princess grills Ray J for allegedly abandoning her and their daughter Melody in Las Vegas after an argument. At the time, she was roughly 8-months pregnant with their son Epik, and claimed Ray J blocked her on everything including social media. The discussion gets heated as a frustrated Princess tells her husband, “I don’t respect you.”

As many know, arguments between these two aren’t new. Since joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Princess and Ray J have had several feuds throughout their relationship. The tension at one point even involved Ray’s family, with Princess, Ray J’s mother Sonya, and his sister Brandy having a disagreement on camera (they’ve since reconciled.) In November 2019, Princess announced via Instagram Live her plans to file for divorce based on the fact that Ray J had been “entertaining other women.”

Of course, many are questioning why the couple has chosen to go so public with their marital problems. “I don’t understand why people don’t respect marriage and privacy within their marriage why put it on a network instead of keeping it at home?” one Instagram commenter asked Princess, to which she responds, “this is actually the only way I could get him to sit down and talk to me.”

Ray J and Princess married in 2015 in Los Angeles, and their wedding became a spin-off episode for Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. Together they share two children: a one-year-old daughter named Melody and a three-month-old son named Epik.

The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love premieres Sunday, March 15th at 8pm EST / 5pm PST on Zeus.