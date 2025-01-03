Devin Christopher/Netflix

Another star-studded reality television show is on the horizon, and the series features some of your favorite media personalities. Entrepreneur Sadé Vanessa & her NFL husband, Robbie Chosen Anderson, are coming to your Netflix screens in 2025. On January 22nd, the two celebs will star in the new Netflix series W.A.G.S. to Riches alongside other cast members based in Miami, Florida.

The show gives a peek into how the wives, fiancées, and girlfriends of pro athletes and entertainers navigate love, fame, ambition, and more. Despite what the title of the show alludes to, the partners of these athletes and entertainers are forging a path of their own and working towards creating their names. It wouldn’t be reality TV without some drama, so the show will also explore challenges W.A.G.s come up against, like warding off side chicks and settling scores.

Other cast members who will appear on the show include Sharelle Rosado, who was formerly on Selling Tampa and previously engaged to Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson. The couple, who were together since 2020, recently broke off their engagement due to infidelity on Chad’s part.

Maranda Johnson, the on-and-off girlfriend of rapper Kodak Black, is also featured on the show. Additionally, Ashley Wheeler, the wife of ex–Miami Dolphins football player Philip Wheeler; Keeta Hill, wife of Dolphins player Tyreek Hill; Lastonia Leviston, the mother of Rick Ross’ first child; and Alexis Welch Stoudemire, previously married to basketball legend and Olympian Amar’e Stoudemirel, will also be cast members on the show.

The new series will have eight episodes, all available on January 22nd. Please tune in to see how these W.A.G.S balance their demanding lives and watch how the drama unfolds.