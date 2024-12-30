HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In January

From ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ to ‘Colombiana,’ Netflix delivers a mix of classic sitcoms and new originals celebrating Black excellence this month.
By Okla Jones

The start of a new year means new Black stories and beloved classics hitting Netflix, and January 2025 is bringing plenty to keep you entertained. From action-packed adventures to comedy gems, the lineup is full of hits that highlight dynamic performances, unforgettable humor, and heartfelt moments.

Fans of high-octane thrills can kick off the year with Colombiana, starring Zoe Saldaña as a fierce assassin on a mission of vengeance, or the Rush Hour trilogy, where Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan bring laughter and action to the buddy-cop genre. For a dose of nostalgia, all five seasons of The Bernie Mac Show arrive on January 1, offering timeless laughs from the late, great Bernie Mac.

Later in the month, Netflix’s original content takes the spotlight. The Upshaws returns for its sixth and final chapter on January 9, promising one last round of laughs with Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields. Then, on January 17, Jamie Foxx stars in Back in Action, an explosive Netflix original about spies navigating family life while dodging danger. Whether you’re revisiting familiar favorites or diving into Netflix originals, there’s something for everyone this time around.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in January.

