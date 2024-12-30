The start of a new year means new Black stories and beloved classics hitting Netflix, and January 2025 is bringing plenty to keep you entertained. From action-packed adventures to comedy gems, the lineup is full of hits that highlight dynamic performances, unforgettable humor, and heartfelt moments.

Fans of high-octane thrills can kick off the year with Colombiana, starring Zoe Saldaña as a fierce assassin on a mission of vengeance, or the Rush Hour trilogy, where Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan bring laughter and action to the buddy-cop genre. For a dose of nostalgia, all five seasons of The Bernie Mac Show arrive on January 1, offering timeless laughs from the late, great Bernie Mac.

Later in the month, Netflix’s original content takes the spotlight. The Upshaws returns for its sixth and final chapter on January 9, promising one last round of laughs with Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields. Then, on January 17, Jamie Foxx stars in Back in Action, an explosive Netflix original about spies navigating family life while dodging danger. Whether you’re revisiting familiar favorites or diving into Netflix originals, there’s something for everyone this time around.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in January.

Colombiana – (1/1) Zoe Saldaña commands the screen in this high-octane thriller as Cataleya, a skilled assassin driven by a mission of vengeance after witnessing her parents’ murder as a child. This action-packed film showcases Saldaña’s powerful performance and relentless determination, making it a must-watch for fans of dynamic Black women leads in intense action roles.

‘Rush Hour’ – (1/1) Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan team up for this classic buddy-cop comedy, where LAPD Detective Carter (Tucker) and Hong Kong Inspector Lee (Chan) form an unlikely partnership to solve a high-profile kidnapping. Tucker’s quick wit and hilarious antics make this film an unforgettable ride filled with humor and action.

‘Rush Hour 2’ – (1/1) Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan reunite in the sequel, this time taking their crime-solving adventure to Hong Kong.

‘Rush Hour 3’ – (1/1) The action heads to Paris in the third installment of the series, where Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan’s characters face new challenges in their fight against an international crime syndicate.

‘The Bernie Mac Show’ (Seasons 1–5) – (1/1) The late Bernie Mac stars in this beloved sitcom, bringing his signature comedic style to the role of a no-nonsense uncle raising his sister’s three children. With standout performances from Kellita Smith and Jeremy Suarez, this family-focused series blends humor and heart, leaving an enduring legacy of laughter. THE BERNIE MAC SHOW: Bernie Mac. Cr: C. Cuffaro/FOX

‘The Upshaws: Part 6’ – (1/9) The final chapter of Netflix’s original sitcom sees Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) and his family navigating life’s ups and downs with humor and resilience. Featuring Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields, this season offers a heartfelt and hilarious farewell to the relatable and lovable Upshaw clan.