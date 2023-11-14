Home

22 Years Ago Today, 'The Bernie Mac Show' Made It's Debut

On this day two decades ago, The Bernie Mac Show burst onto the small screen, introducing audiences to the comedic brilliance of the late, great Bernie Mac.
Today In 2001, ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ Makes It’s Debut
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 25: In Memorium screenshot for actor Bernie Mac during the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Shelby Stewart ·

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the debut of a television gem that not only brought laughter to households across the nation but also left an imprint on Black sitcoms. On this day two decades ago, The Bernie Mac Show burst onto the small screen, introducing audiences to the comedic brilliance of the late, great Bernie Mac. Premiering on November 14, 2001, this groundbreaking sitcom set itself apart with its unique blend of humor, heart, and the distinctive voice of its titular character.

The Bernie Mac Show broke the mold by offering a fresh perspective on the traditional family sitcom. Bernie Mac, playing a fictionalized version of himself, brought his signature comedic style to the forefront, navigating the challenges of parenthood with a no-nonsense attitude and unapologetic humor. The show not only showcased Mac’s comedic talent but also addressed relevant themes.

As we reflect on the 22 years since its debut, The Bernie Mac Show remains a timeless classic, remembered for its authenticity, humor, and the unforgettable performance of its charismatic star. Scroll ahead to see some of our favorite moments from the sitcom.

TOPICS: 