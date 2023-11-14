LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 25: In Memorium screenshot for actor Bernie Mac during the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the debut of a television gem that not only brought laughter to households across the nation but also left an imprint on Black sitcoms. On this day two decades ago, The Bernie Mac Show burst onto the small screen, introducing audiences to the comedic brilliance of the late, great Bernie Mac. Premiering on November 14, 2001, this groundbreaking sitcom set itself apart with its unique blend of humor, heart, and the distinctive voice of its titular character.

The Bernie Mac Show broke the mold by offering a fresh perspective on the traditional family sitcom. Bernie Mac, playing a fictionalized version of himself, brought his signature comedic style to the forefront, navigating the challenges of parenthood with a no-nonsense attitude and unapologetic humor. The show not only showcased Mac’s comedic talent but also addressed relevant themes.

As we reflect on the 22 years since its debut, The Bernie Mac Show remains a timeless classic, remembered for its authenticity, humor, and the unforgettable performance of its charismatic star. Scroll ahead to see some of our favorite moments from the sitcom.

01 Director Ken Kwapis, left, going over some lines with Bernie Mac in the set of The Bernie Mac Show b Director Ken Kwapis, left, going over some lines with Bernie Mac in the set of The Bernie Mac Show being taped at CBS Studio Center. (Photo by Ricardo Dearatanha/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

02 Director Ken Kwapis directing a scene of The Bernie Mac Show at CBS Studio Center. Dee Dee Davis, 6, Director Ken Kwapis directing a scene of The Bernie Mac Show at CBS Studio Center. Dee Dee Davis, 6, as Bryana, will rip an autographed picture of Kobe Bryant. Jeremy Suarez, 12, as Jordan, is in the back. (Photo by Ricardo Dearatanha/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

04 Still From ‘The Bernie Mac’ Show

05 Bernie Mac Addressing America

06 Bernie Mac Staring Sternly At Jordan (Played by Jeremy Suarez)

07 Bernie Mac And Vanessa (Played by Camille Winbush)

08 Bernie Mac and Wanda McCullough (Played by Kellita Smith)

09 Bernie Mac and Wanda McCullough (Played by Kellita Smith)

10 Still From ‘The Bernie Mac Show’

11 Bernie Mac And Vanessa (Played by Camille Winbush)

12 Bernie Mac

13 Bernie Mac and Bryan (Played by Anthony Anderson)

14 Bernie Mac and Shaq