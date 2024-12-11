WATCH: Netflix Reveals Official Trailer For Season 6 Of ‘The Upshaws’

The Upshaws. (L to R) Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Today, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated The Upshaws: Part 6, returning on January 9, 2025. Fans of the hit sitcom can expect another round of laughter, heart, and relatable family moments as the show dives deeper into the lives of the ever-chaotic Upshaw family.

Set in Indianapolis, The Upshaws follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), a well-meaning yet perpetually stumbling mechanic, as he juggles his duties as a husband to Regina (Kim Fields), father to their kids, and a constant sparring partner to his hilariously sardonic sister-in-law, Lucretia (Wanda Sykes). This season promises even more twists as the family faces new jobs, health challenges, and life-changing surprises while clinging to the love that keeps them together.

Co-created and helmed by Epps, Sykes, and Regina Hicks, the series has become a fan favorite for its authentic depiction of working-class Black family life. The ten-episode season, filmed in Los Angeles, blends comedy with heartfelt drama, showcasing the resilience and humor required to navigate life’s ups and downs.

With its sharp writing, stellar cast, and a new chapter of surprises, The Upshaws: Part 6 promises to deliver the perfect blend of laughs and emotional depth when it premieres. Mark your calendars and get ready to dive back into the ups and downs of this unforgettable family.

Take a look at the trailer for The Upshaws below.