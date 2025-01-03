Exclusive: The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Return With Rum, And Relationship Revelations

(Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/Bravo)

After a brief holiday hiatus, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac are back, and they’re picking up right where they left off—served with a side of rum and a whole lot of drama. In an exclusive first look at the latest episode, the cast takes their antics to Panama, where the serene setting of a rum tasting is anything but tranquil.

Jacqueline and Mia, whose complicated history has been a hot topic all season, once again find themselves in the hot seat. Their unconventional relationship—and the whispers it’s sparked among the group—are the topic of discussion, with the cast questioning just how deep their ties really run.

The episode delivers all the RHOP signatures: tropical luxury, escalating tensions, and enough shade to eclipse the Panamanian sun. As the rum flows, so do the sharp remarks, old grievances, and a few surprising revelations that set the stage for a high-stakes second half of the season.

And just to add another layer to the drama, The Shade Room recently reported that Mia has split from her now-ex-boyfriend Inc, raising eyebrows about how this new revelation might impact the dynamics. Because in Potomac, the truth is rarely straightforward, and the past has a way of haunting the present.

Whether you’re here for the friendships, the fallouts, or simply the mess, Potomac’s latest chapter proves why this franchise remains a standout. Consider this your reminder to stock up on popcorn—and perhaps your drink of choice.

Scroll below to watch the exclusive clip.

The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ returns Sunday, January 5.