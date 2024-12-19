Karen Huger Convicted Of DUI After High-Stakes Trial

(Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Karen Huger’s guilty verdict on DUI charges is the latest chapter in the complicated, often uncomfortable reality of being a Real Housewives star. The Real Housewives of Potomac matriarch was found guilty after a two-day trial and more than five hours of jury deliberation, following a March 2024 car accident where she swerved to avoid another vehicle, crashed into a divider, and hit a tree. According to an exclusive report from TV Deets, the jury’s decision was not reached quickly, with deliberations lasting over five hours.

Huger’s emotional state in the wake of her mother’s death became a key point in the trial. At the time of the crash, Huger was grieving deeply, with Mother’s Day approaching and the grief still raw. “Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching, it felt more like a tsunami,” Huger had said in a statement following the incident. In the midst of this emotional chaos, she dined with a friend and became overwhelmed, later recounting her tears during the drive home. “I’m hurt, bruised, but so grateful I am alive,” she said.

The trial saw the prosecution leaning heavily on witness testimony from first responders and bodycam footage. The police officers described Huger as combative and refusing treatment at the scene, with one claiming she appeared visibly intoxicated. A volunteer EMT testified that Karen refused medical treatment and appeared unsteady as she tried to enter the ambulance. Inside, she allegedly hurled profanities at first responders, repeatedly telling them to “f— off” and “go f— yourselves.” However, just moments later, she reportedly complimented a female firefighter, saying, “You’re so beautiful.” Police officers also described Huger as combative at the scene, with one officer stating that she appeared visibly intoxicated and again refusing treatment.

Article continues after video.

In numerous, now-viral videos, Huger told officers that she was “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine,” and said “they call me the Grande Dame.”

Huger was convicted on multiple charges, including driving under the influence, negligent driving, failure to control her vehicle’s speed to avoid a collision, and failure to notify authorities of a change in address. However, she was acquitted of reckless driving. Huger, 61, faces a potential prison sentence of up to two years when she is sentenced on January 29, 2025. Under Maryland law, DUI penalties can vary drastically, with potential jail time and hefty fines. Prosecutors originally sought 60 days of incarceration, though the sentencing remains unclear.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 21159 — Pictured: Karen Huger — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

In response to the verdict, Huger’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, issued a statement to TMZ: “Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course, respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case.” Bolden further added, “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

Huger’s next steps, both legally and professionally, remain uncertain, but this verdict is a stark reminder of the consequences of impaired driving.

We contacted Huger’s representative for a statement but did not receive a response.