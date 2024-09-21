Nene Leakes Misses Her Husband Gregg ‘So Much’ And Says It’s Hard For Anyone To Fill His Shoes

Getty

Real Housewives Of Atlanta alumni Nene Leakes talked to fans on Instagram Live about how much she misses her late husband, Gregg Leakes. While on Live, the reality television star, 56, answered a fan who asked whether she misses Gregg. Leakes began by saying she misses Gregg ‘so much.’

“There’s this old saying that you never miss a good thing until it’s gone like that sh** is for real,” she began. “I didn’t even realize how valuable Gregg was to my life or to us until he was gone. Because it’s so many times when I want to be like, ‘oh Gregg would like that’, you know? And then I have to remind myself that Gregg is not here.”

It’s been over three years since Gregg passed away–he died from cancer on September 1, 2021 at the age of 66. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Leakes continued during her Instagram Live, “I miss Gregg a lot like so much, it makes no sense, like I really miss him, he was great. He did so much to propel my career and support me,” she said. “It’s hard for anybody to walk in his shoes, Gregg is that guy. Like I was lucky and blessed by God to have such a great husband for so many years.”

The Leakes got married twice during their relationship. Some would argue that this is a testament to how much they loved each other. They first tied the knot in 1997 and then got divorced in 2011. The second time around, the former couple remarried in 2013 and stayed married until Gregg passed in 2021.

Since his passing, the Glee star has been in an on-and-off relationship with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh. The two began dating the same year Gregg passed away but seem to have a tumultuous relationship. That includes multiple breakups and Leakes getting sued by Sioh’s ex-wife, who accused the TV star of being a home wrecker.

We last reported the status of their relationship in March 2024, when they seemed to be on good terms, as they were all dressed up to attend an event together.

That said, we may not know what’s going on with the couple since Leakes has vowed to be more low-key in her relationships moving forward.

“My next relationship will be absolutely private. This was the most public I think I’ve ever been in any relationship — it’s more public than Gregg. And I just feel like it’s just best to be private,” she said during an interview on the Reality with the King podcast with Carlos King.