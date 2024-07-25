Nene Leakes/Instagram

They say age is just a number and when we think of Nene Leakes, that sentiment comes to mind. The Real Housewife of Atlanta has always had an affinity for the finer things in life, including clothing that came straight off the runway. We’re talking about Jean Paul Gaultier, which she still wears often, her sheer moment in the past, and other labels from Louis Vuitton to Black owned-brands like LaQuan Smith which she wore this week.

One thing about Leakes, she doesn’t shy away from showing skin. In her recent posts this week, she wore a black full-body cutout dress designed by LaQuan Smith. The long-sleeved, full-length dress was paired with a clear pair of Jessica Rich heels. When we saw this look as her caption read we simply had to channel our inner Beyonce as she did.

Other looks that she’s been serving throughout the month have built up to this LaQuan Smith moment. From her all-black corset and cargo outfit earlier this month to dipping her toes into more summery hues such as her form-fitting lavender dress or orange feather-detailed tank top and trousers from LaPointe, which subsequently sold out, Leakes is a fashion connoisseur in her own right.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more of her “bow down” fashion moments that she keeps delivering. From the looks of this week, there seems to be plenty more on the way.