NeNe Leakes Says 'If You're Going To Cheat, You Need To Do It With Respect'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Reality TV star NeNe Leakes discussed a controversial topic that has people talking. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said cheating can be done “with respect” during a casual Instagram Live talk with Carlos King.

“Look, if I’m here in Georgia and you went to San Francisco for the weekend, any city for the weekend, what you don’t know won’t hurt you,” she said. “However, if you’re going to cheat, you need to do it with respect. I don’t like people who are not respectful.”

Social media users argued that the words “cheating” and “respectful” shouldn’t be in the same sentence.

Leakes went into more detail about her stance explaining that disrespectful cheating would be lying to the other woman, or “side chick” and not setting boundaries like her staying 50 feet away if she sees you and your partner together in public.

“I couldn’t imagine someone approaching me,” she said of the other woman trying to address her. “It would just be like what? What are you doing right now?” she joked.

King and the reality icon also added that the other woman shouldn’t be posting the man or clues that point back to him on social media. Who knew there were rules?

Nene Leakes says she could deal with "respectful cheating" if she doesn't know about it. There need to be rules, like the side piece staying away when the man is with his main woman.#neneleakes #carlosking #cheating #respectfulcheating pic.twitter.com/AACZc2n1Fv — livebitez (@livebitez) April 3, 2024

In a follow-up post a day later, Leakes didn’t retreat from her stance, but she did have a few more things to say about those who are a “side piece chick out here.”

“I think you need to love yourself just a little bit more!” she wrote. “Me…I am number 1 or NO number at all.”

The consensus in response to her remarks is that there is no such thing as “respectful” cheating.

Ain’t no such thing as respectful cheating Nene lost her damn mind pic.twitter.com/EqtmSj4Qep — SAG QUEEN (@THEEMZBLUE) April 3, 2024

Some fans criticized Leakes since she was accused of interfering in the marriage of on-and-off again beau Nyonisela Sioh. The reality TV star and Sioh began dating in 2021 and in 2022, Leakes was hit with a $100,000 lawsuit by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh. She accused NeNe of being a “homewrecker” and beginning a relationship with Nyonisela during their marriage. That said, the entrepreneur filed for divorce months later, in November 2022. Leakes denied the claims.

While the two have had a rocky relationship—Leakes even publicly said they were done last year—they seem to be back together and going strong judging by recent outings.