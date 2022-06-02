NeNe Leakes Facing Lawsuit From Estranged Wife Of Nyonisela Sioh

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to documents obtained by TMZ, NeNe Leakes is facing a lawsuit over her high-profile relationship with boyfriend Nyoniselah Sioh.

A woman named Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh says that Leakes and menswear designer Nyoni began dating while he was still married to her. Tehmeh-Sioh took issue with the photos that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared on social media, which she claims embarrassed her and negatively impacted her relationship with Nyoni.

She’s suing the star in the state of North Carolina, seeking more than $100,000 for suffering emotional distress, mental anguish as well as a loss of affection.

North Carolina is only one of seven states in the United States that allows a person to go after an individual with claims that they were their spouse’s partner in an extramarital affair. If you’ll recall, in 2010, singer Fantasia was sued by the wife of her former boyfriend, Antwaun Cook, in North Carolina. However, the judge ruled in favor of Fantasia and Cook. They found that when the “Free Yourself” singer and Cook began their relationship, he was already separated from his wife.

Leakes and Sioh went public with their relationship back in December 2021 following the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes in September. She said at the time, “We’re dating! We’re friends.”

They’ve since become a red hot couple, traveling to Ghana together and as recently as Wednesday night (June 1), they hit the red carpet for Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’s birthday celebration in Atlanta, which was a star-studded event.

Leakes has yet to respond to the lawsuit. Nyoni, however, had a message he shared briefly on social media. “The best u can do to urself in life’s not to allow negative people to bring u down to their level; just maintain ur self respect and keep away from them.”

“Avoid the ingrates, those who complain about one thing u haven’t done for them instead of being appreciative for the thousands of things u’ve done for them. Leave them to stew in their ingratitude, but don’t hate them,” he added in the lengthy message. “Just maintain ur focus and don’t stress.”